Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Quebec woman sentenced to 8 years in prison for death of three newborn babies

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2019 4:00 pm
.
. Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press

The woman, whose name is protected by a publication ban, was sentenced today under a joint recommendation made by the defense and prosecution.

With time served, she will have about five years left to serve.

The woman from Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, northwest of Montreal, showed up at a hospital seeking treatment under questionable circumstances and denying she’d given birth.

READ MORE: Health Canada confirms 2nd case of vaping-related illness in Quebec

Police later found the body of a newborn, and a subsequent search of her home uncovered the bodies of two other newborns.

The woman was initially charged with three counts of murder, but the Crown said reduced charges better reflected the evidence presented at her preliminary hearing.

She pleaded guilty in July to one count of manslaughter, two counts of concealing the bodies of infants with the intention of hiding the fact she’d given birth and one count of engaging in acts that corrupted the morals of a child or made the home unfit for a child’s presence.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Montreal police go door to door after gunfire kills 1, injures 3

The accused cannot be named to protect the identity of a fourth child who is still alive.

Quebec provincial police said at the time of her arrest that hospital officials called police on Oct. 15, 2017, when the woman showed up seeking medical treatment.

Their suspicions sent police to her home the following day, where they discovered the bodies of three newborns from different pregnancies.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TrialManslaughterQuebec provincial policeSte-Marthe-sur-le-Lacnewborn babies
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.