Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Health Canada confirms 2nd case of vaping-related illness in Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2019 9:26 am
Updated October 25, 2019 9:33 am
File image of man exhaling while smoking an e-cigarette.
File image of man exhaling while smoking an e-cigarette. Associated Press / Robert F. Bukaty, File

Health Canada is reporting a second case of severe pulmonary disease related to vaping in Quebec.

These two cases are the only ones confirmed so far in Canada.

Related News

However, three other cases are considered probable: two in New Brunswick and one in British Columbia.

READ MORE: Quebec confirms 1st case of vaping-related illness

By mid-September, a case had also been reported in London, Ont. But it has been removed from the list for the time being and returned to the “under investigation” as the announcement was considered premature by Canadian public health authorities.

Health Canada warns in its press release that vaping is risky and that its long-term health effects are still unknown.

READ MORE: B.C. health officials confirm province’s first potential vaping-related illness

The cause of serious pulmonary diseases related to vaping remains unclear and is still under investigation in both the United States and Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

The federal agency says vaping products can contain dozens of chemicals and that most vaping substances are flavoured and contain nicotine. But it warns not to use illegally obtained vaping products, including those containing cannabis, as these products are not subject to any control or surveillance.

Health concerns cast haze around vaping
Health concerns cast haze around vaping

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Health CanadaSmokingVapingvaping illnessVaping Riskslung illnessQuebec vapingQuebec vaping casesSevere pulmonary illness
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.