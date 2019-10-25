Health Canada confirms 2nd case of vaping-related illness in Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

Health Canada is reporting a second case of severe pulmonary disease related to vaping in Quebec.

These two cases are the only ones confirmed so far in Canada.

However, three other cases are considered probable: two in New Brunswick and one in British Columbia.

By mid-September, a case had also been reported in London, Ont. But it has been removed from the list for the time being and returned to the “under investigation” as the announcement was considered premature by Canadian public health authorities.

Health Canada warns in its press release that vaping is risky and that its long-term health effects are still unknown.

The cause of serious pulmonary diseases related to vaping remains unclear and is still under investigation in both the United States and Canada.

The federal agency says vaping products can contain dozens of chemicals and that most vaping substances are flavoured and contain nicotine. But it warns not to use illegally obtained vaping products, including those containing cannabis, as these products are not subject to any control or surveillance.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise