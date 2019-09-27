Quebec declares 1st case of vaping-related illness

Public health officials in Quebec have declared the first case of vaping-related illness in the province.

There are few details surrounding the confirmed case, which was announced on Friday. Authorities say the patient is suffering from severe pulmonary disease.

“Following the confirmation of this first case in Quebec, it is necessary to reiterate the importance of remaining vigilant,” said Dr. Horacio Arruda, the director of public health, in a statement.

The announcement comes after Health Canada said on Thursday there were still no confirmed cases of vaping-related illness in the country.

In the U.S., hundreds of Americans have been reported with a breathing illness related to vaping and the death toll has risen to 12.

Authorities in Quebec say people who choose to vape must monitor themselves for symptoms of lung disease, including coughing, shortness of breath and chest pain. If they have symptoms, they must immediately consult a doctor.

The province’s health and social services network has been put on alert for breathing and pulmonary illnesses related to vaping.

More to come.

— With files from The Associated Press