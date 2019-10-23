Menu

Saskatchewan Politics

Politics

Vaping legislation expected during fall sitting of Saskatchewan legislature

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 23, 2019 11:20 am
Updated October 23, 2019 11:31 am
One piece of legislation expected to be introduced in Saskatchewan this fall concerns vaping and regulating products such as e-cigarettes more like tobacco.
One piece of legislation expected to be introduced in Saskatchewan this fall concerns vaping and regulating products such as e-cigarettes more like tobacco. Andrew Vaughan / The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan MLAs are to return to the legislature Wednesday with one year to go before the next provincial election.

Premier Scott Moe‘s legislative agenda is to be outlined in a throne speech delivered by Lt.-Gov. Russell Mirasty.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan orders hospitals to report vaping-related severe respiratory illnesses

One piece of legislation expected to be introduced this fall concerns vaping and regulating products such as e-cigarettes more like tobacco.

The upcoming session is the last chance for Moe to outline his legislative priorities and present a spring budget ahead of the 2020 election.

Spending decisions will be made against the backdrop of completing a three-year plan to bring the province’s books back to balance and to maintain small surpluses in years ahead.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe looking for immediate action from Justin Trudeau

The governing Saskatchewan Party indicated at its recent convention that it plans to campaign on a message of strong leadership demonstrated by Moe in his resistance to Ottawa’s carbon tax, which he reiterated after Monday’s federal election.

Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili has accused Moe of distracting himself by picking fights with the federal government while ignoring provincial issues such as classroom sizes and emergency room services.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
SaskatchewanSask PoliticsScott MoeVapingE-cigarettesThrone SpeechRyan MeiliSaskatchewan LegislatureSaskatchewan Throne Speech
