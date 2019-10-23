Vaping legislation expected during fall sitting of Saskatchewan legislature

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan MLAs are to return to the legislature Wednesday with one year to go before the next provincial election.

Premier Scott Moe‘s legislative agenda is to be outlined in a throne speech delivered by Lt.-Gov. Russell Mirasty.

One piece of legislation expected to be introduced this fall concerns vaping and regulating products such as e-cigarettes more like tobacco.

The upcoming session is the last chance for Moe to outline his legislative priorities and present a spring budget ahead of the 2020 election.

Spending decisions will be made against the backdrop of completing a three-year plan to bring the province’s books back to balance and to maintain small surpluses in years ahead.

The governing Saskatchewan Party indicated at its recent convention that it plans to campaign on a message of strong leadership demonstrated by Moe in his resistance to Ottawa’s carbon tax, which he reiterated after Monday’s federal election.

Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili has accused Moe of distracting himself by picking fights with the federal government while ignoring provincial issues such as classroom sizes and emergency room services.

