1 dead, 3 injured in Montreal North shooting

Montreal police are investigating after a man was found dead and three people were shot late Thursday night in the city’s north end.

The body of the man was discovered by police officers in an alley behind Lapierre Street in Montreal North. The victim has not been identified but police say he had upper body injuries that ultimately lead to his death.

Three other men in their 30s were shot and wounded earlier in the eveninga round 9:25 p.m. in the same area. The shooting occurred near the intersection of Pierre Street and Matte Avenue.

Police say all three men were conscious and taken to hospital. They are expected to recover from their injuries.

A large security perimeter was erected in the area.

Investigators are not ruling out that both incidents are linked.

— With files from the Canadian Press