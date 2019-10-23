Menu

Crime

Father kills his 2 children before taking his own life in Montreal’s east end

By Olivia O'Malley Global News
Posted October 23, 2019 7:29 am
Police were called to the home around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.
Police were called to the home around 9 p.m. Tuesday night. TVA

The bodies of a man and two children were found inside a home in the borough of Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve Tuesday night.

The children’s mother arrived at the home at Curatteau Street and Pierre-de Coubertin Avenue to discover all three bodies.

Police were called to the home around 9 p.m.

Inside they found the bodies of a 40-year-old man, seven-year-old boy and five-year-old girl.

The man was the father of the two children, said police sources.

Investigators say they believe he killed his children before taking his own life.

Sources say there were signs of violence on the children’s bodies.

An autopsy report will be conducted to confirm the cause of the deaths.

 

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, call the Quebec suicide prevention line at 1-866-277-3553.

 

CrimeMontreal PoliceMontrealMurder-SuicideMercier–Hochelaga-MaisonneuveCuratteau StreetPierre-de Coubertin Avenue
