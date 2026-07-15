‘AI guilt’ is stopping important conversations about safe use, researchers say

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Artificial intelligence is quickly becoming part of everyday life, from classrooms to corporate offices.

But as more people turn to AI, educators and workplace experts say a new problem is emerging: people are hiding their use and in turn not getting the education about AI they need.

View image in full screen David Williams Okanagan college professor “Am I concerned about cognitive offloading? I’d say that’s my number one concern with AI.” Cohan Sassaman

Researchers call it AI guilt, The feeling that using AI is somehow cheating, even when it’s permitted or encouraged. That stigma, they say, is preventing the conversations needed to teach people how to use the technology safely and responsibly.

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The concern isn’t just about ethics. For educators, it’s also about cognitive offloading, relying on AI to do the thinking instead of exercising your own brain.

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“Am I concerned about cognitive offloading? I’d say that’s my number one concern with AI,” said educator David Williams.

He warns that students who let AI do their thinking risk undermining their own learning.

“Circumventing your own thinking like that does not support learning in any way at all,” Williams said.

In the workplace, new research from Employment Hero found 43 per cent of Canadian workers feel guilty using AI, 39 per cent believe it feels like cheating, and 34 per cent admit they hide their AI use from their employer.

Employment Hero Canada managing director Chris Pinkerton says that secrecy creates new challenges.

“Part of AI literacy is not just learning how the tool works, but it’s also starting to open a dialogue.” Pinkerton said

Some educators say they’ve shifted away from policing AI use and toward teaching students how to use it responsibly before entering the workforce.

Experts say AI isn’t going away. Their warning is that if schools and workplaces don’t normalize conversations about responsible AI use now, people may never receive the training they need to use the technology safely, and could become increasingly dependent on it instead.