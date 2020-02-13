2 more charged with murder in Regina’s first homicide of 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Two more people have been charged in the alleged killing of a 29-year-old Regina woman, say the Regina Police Service.

Dillon Ricky Whitehawk, 25, of Regina and Kurtis Clayton Thomas, 20, of Saskatoon have been charged with first-degree murder.

Keesha Cree Bitternose was found dead on Jan. 5 at a residence on the 1500 block of Cameron Street. She was the victim of the city’s first homicide in 2020 say police.

On Wednesday, Kelly Renee Stonechild, 26, of Regina was also charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Bitternose.

Whitehawk, who is facing two more charges of first-degree murder, and Thomas will make their first court appearance Thursday.

