Murder charge laid in Regina’s first homicide of 2020

The Regina Police Service has charged a Regina woman with first-degree murder in the death of Keesha Cree Bitternose.

Kelly Renee Stonechild, 26, will make her first court appearance on the charge on Wednesday.

Bitternose was found dead by police on Jan. 5 at a residence on the 1500 block of Cameron Street around 11 p.m. She was the victim of the city’s first homicide of 2020.

Stonechild was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation by the RPS and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service.

Police continue to investigate. Additional charges are anticipated say police.

