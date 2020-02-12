Menu

Crime

Murder charge laid in Regina’s first homicide of 2020

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted February 12, 2020 11:25 am
The Regina Police Service are laid a murder charge in the death of a woman after discovering her body at home in the 1500 block of Cameron Street on Jan. 5.
The Regina Police Service are laid a murder charge in the death of a woman after discovering her body at home in the 1500 block of Cameron Street on Jan. 5. Stewart Manhas / Global News

The Regina Police Service has charged a Regina woman with first-degree murder in the death of Keesha Cree Bitternose.

Kelly Renee Stonechild, 26, will make her first court appearance on the charge on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Regina police lay charges in city’s 2nd homicide of 2020, victim identified

Bitternose was found dead by police on Jan. 5 at a residence on the 1500 block of Cameron Street around 11 p.m. She was the victim of the city’s first homicide of 2020.

Stonechild was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation by the RPS and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service.

READ MORE: Regina police deem death on Dewdney Avenue city’s 4th homicide

Police continue to investigate. Additional charges are anticipated say police.

