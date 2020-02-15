Edmonton police searching for man accused of attempted murder and arson

Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man they believe is connected to a violent assault and arson Saturday morning.
Fire crews were called to the home at 121 Avenue and 102 Street at 5:29 a.m., and arrived to find an active fire.
There were seven fire crews on scene, officials said, and the fire was declared under control at 6:16 a.m.
According to police, a man entered the home and assaulted two women inside. Officers say he lit the house on fire before running away.
Two women aged 31 and 72 were sent to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Both remained in hospital Saturday night.
Investigators are looking for 33-year-old Jade Boskoyous who they say is known to the women. The incident is being considered a case of domestic violence.
Police issued several province-wide warrants for Boskoyous’ arrest including attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and arson.
Officers said Boskoyous is believed to be violent and dangerous.
He is described as 5’9” with a medium build and dark hair.
Anyone with information about Boskoyous’ whereabouts is asked not to approach him but to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
