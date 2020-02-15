Edmonton police searching for man accused of attempted murder and arson

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man they believe is connected to a violent assault and arson Saturday morning.

Fire crews were called to the home at 121 Avenue and 102 Street at 5:29 a.m., and arrived to find an active fire.

There were seven fire crews on scene, officials said, and the fire was declared under control at 6:16 a.m.

According to police, a man entered the home and assaulted two women inside. Officers say he lit the house on fire before running away.

Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries after a fire at 102 Street and 122 Avenue on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Eric Beck / Global News



Two women aged 31 and 72 were sent to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Both remained in hospital Saturday night.

Investigators are looking for 33-year-old Jade Boskoyous who they say is known to the women. The incident is being considered a case of domestic violence.

Police issued several province-wide warrants for Boskoyous’ arrest including attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and arson.

Officers said Boskoyous is believed to be violent and dangerous.

He is described as 5’9” with a medium build and dark hair.

Anyone with information about Boskoyous’ whereabouts is asked not to approach him but to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.