2 injured in early morning north-central Edmonton fire

Two people were taken to hospital after an early morning fire in Edmonton’s Westwood neighbourhood.

Fire crews were called to the home at 122 Avenue and 102 Street at 5:29 a.m., and arrived to find an active fire.

Two people were sent to hospital with minor injuries.

There were seven fire crews on scene, officials said, and the fire was declared under control at 6:16 a.m.

Police were also on scene to assist.

