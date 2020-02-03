Menu

Crime

26-year-old man charged with attempted murder: Regina police

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted February 3, 2020 4:14 pm
A 26-year-old man is charged with attempted murder following an alleged stabbing that happened on Saturday afternoon, according to police.
A 26-year-old man is charged with attempted murder following an alleged stabbing that happened on Saturday afternoon, according to police. Taryn Snell / Global News

The Regina Police Service say they have charged a 26-year-old man with attempted murder following an alleged stabbing on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened inside a home in the 1400 block of Retallack Street shortly before 1:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the home, they found an injured man inside. He was taken to hospital and treated for injuries police described as serious.

Witnesses told officers the victim was stabbed and identified the suspect, who was quickly located nearby, according to police.

The suspect gave police a false name, but they were able to confirm his identity before taking him into custody.

Along with the attempted murder charge, Vernon Joseph Pelletier is charged with obstructing a peace officer.

He made his first court appearance in provincial court on Monday.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
StabbingRegina PoliceCourtRegina Police ServiceAttempted MurderRPSSerious Injuries
