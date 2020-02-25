Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Shooting death in Saskatoon called ‘suspicious’ by police

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 25, 2020 12:22 pm
Major crimes is investigating what police are calling a suspicious death after a shooting in Saskatoon.
Major crimes is investigating what police are calling a suspicious death after a shooting in Saskatoon. Slavo Kutas / Global News

A shooting death in Saskatoon is being called suspicious by police.

Officers were called to a home in the 600 block of 33rd Street West Monday afternoon for a report of an injured man, Saskatoon police said.

Related News

READ MORE: Teen charged with manslaughter in Regina’s 4th homicide of 2020

Several people were found in the home, including a 42-year-old man with what police said appeared to be a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to Royal University Hospital with life-threatening injuries and police said Tuesday morning he died from those injuries.

READ MORE: Man dead after shooting at bar in Lloydminster

No other details have been released by police, including the shooting victim’s name.

No arrests have been made as members of the major crimes section investigate “what is considered a suspicious death.”

Story continues below advertisement
Deadly Saskatoon shooting began with man urinating on fence: testimony
Deadly Saskatoon shooting began with man urinating on fence: testimony
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ShootingSaskatoon PoliceSaskatoon Police ServiceSaskatoon Shootingshooting death33rd Street WestSaskatoon Shooting Death33rd Street West Shooting33rd Street West Shooting Death
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.