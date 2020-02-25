Shooting death in Saskatoon called ‘suspicious’ by police

Send this page to someone via email

A shooting death in Saskatoon is being called suspicious by police.

Officers were called to a home in the 600 block of 33rd Street West Monday afternoon for a report of an injured man, Saskatoon police said.

Several people were found in the home, including a 42-year-old man with what police said appeared to be a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to Royal University Hospital with life-threatening injuries and police said Tuesday morning he died from those injuries.

No other details have been released by police, including the shooting victim’s name.

No arrests have been made as members of the major crimes section investigate “what is considered a suspicious death.”

