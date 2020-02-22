Saskatoon police shoot, kill dogs attacking man

Send this page to someone via email

A 40-year-old man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after he was attacked by two large-breed dogs late Friday, say officials.

Air and ground units within the Saskatoon Police Service responded to the scene at around 11:50 p.m. to the 400 block of Avenue E South.

Police say the ground units arrived to find the man suffering from injuries while still being attacked by the two dogs.

When both dogs began to “aggressively advance toward the officers” police fired their weapons, say officials.

Both dogs died as a result.

The attack victim was transported to the hospital. His identity has not been released, and no information about the dogs, their owners, or what prompted the attack have been provided.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they will review the incident in accordance with their policy.

2:00 Richmond neighbourhood on edge after dog attack Richmond neighbourhood on edge after dog attack