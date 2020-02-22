Menu

Canada

Saskatoon police shoot, kill dogs attacking man

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted February 22, 2020 12:43 pm
A file photo of a Saskatoon police officer’s uniform.
A file photo of a Saskatoon police officer’s uniform. File / Global News

A 40-year-old man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after he was attacked by two large-breed dogs late Friday, say officials.

Air and ground units within the Saskatoon Police Service responded to the scene at around 11:50 p.m. to the 400 block of Avenue E South.

READ MORE: Teen who died identified in Saskatoon’s 2nd homicide of 2020

Police say the ground units arrived to find the man suffering from injuries while still being attacked by the two dogs.

When both dogs began to “aggressively advance toward the officers” police fired their weapons, say officials.

Both dogs died as a result.

READ MORE: Family pit bull kills 5-year-old boy after relative leaves the room

The attack victim was transported to the hospital. His identity has not been released, and no information about the dogs, their owners, or what prompted the attack have been provided.

Police say they will review the incident in accordance with their policy.

