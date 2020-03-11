Hudsons Saskatoon alleged shooter to undergo psychiatric assessment

Send this page to someone via email

The 25-year-old man accused of opening fire in Hudsons Canada’s Pub in Saskatoon will undergo a psychiatric assessment while he remains in custody.

Tyrell Davey faces several firearms offences after a gunman entered the popular downtown bar and fired two shots around midnight on March 3. Bar patrons tackled and subdued the shooter before Saskatoon police arrived.

No one was hurt and police commended the “quick and heroic” actions of the men who stepped in.

During Davey’s brief court appearance via video Wednesday, the Crown consented to a request for a psychiatric assessment.

According to the Criminal Code, the assessment is meant to examine whether an accused is fit to stand trial. Davey’s evaluation will also consider whether he was suffering from a mental disorder at the time that could exempt him from being found criminally responsible.

Davey remains behind bars ahead of his next court appearance on April 7.

Court documents allege Davey stole a firearm, possessed the loaded rifle without a licence, and did so while under a court order not to have a gun. He’s also accused of intentionally firing a gun with other people nearby.

In an unrelated matter from January, Davey is alleged to have assaulted someone and committed mischief at a McDonald’s, causing more than $5,000 damage.