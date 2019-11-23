15-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle in Fort Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

A 15-year-old boy has died after being hit by a vehicle in Fort Saskatchewan.

RCMP say the teen was hit at the Highway 21 and 84 Street intersection around 6:00 a.m. on Saturday.

The victim was taken to hospital by emergency crews but was pronounced dead.

RCMP said the driver of the vehicle is a 54-year-old woman who was not injured. A black SUV could be seen in the intersection at the scene.

Drugs and alcohol are not considered factors in the crash.

The intersection has been closed down as an RCMP collision reconstructionist investigates.

Traffic on Highway 21 is being diverted southbound onto 84 Street to Fort Drive for the investigation.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.