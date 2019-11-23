Menu

15-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle in Fort Saskatchewan

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted November 23, 2019 1:00 pm
RCMP are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Fort Saskatchewan on Nov. 23, 2019.
RCMP are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Fort Saskatchewan on Nov. 23, 2019. . Global 1

A 15-year-old boy has died after being hit by a vehicle in Fort Saskatchewan.

RCMP say the teen was hit at the Highway 21 and 84 Street intersection around 6:00 a.m. on Saturday.

The victim was taken to hospital by emergency crews but was pronounced dead.

RCMP said the driver of the vehicle is a 54-year-old woman who was not injured. A black SUV could be seen in the intersection at the scene.

Drugs and alcohol are not considered factors in the crash.

READ MORE: Mother of Edmonton girl struck by school bus asks city council to make changes on road

The intersection has been closed down as an RCMP collision reconstructionist investigates.

Traffic on Highway 21 is being diverted southbound onto 84 Street to Fort Drive for the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

 

