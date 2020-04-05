Saskatoon air police track down armed robbery suspects, 2 charged

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Two men have been charged with robbery with a weapon after they allegedly approached an individual while brandishing a knife and machete on Saturday.

READ MORE: Man sent to hospital following Saskatoon shooting

Saskatoon Police Service say the incident took place just before midnight at 33 Street and Avenue Y.

According to police, the victim was approached by two men, aged 25 and 27 who demanded he hand over his property while brandishing the weapons before taking off in a vehicle.

READ MORE: Edmonton police lay 77 charges in armed restaurant robbery

The police service’s air support unit was able to locate the vehicle and the two men were arrested without incident.

1:21 Saskatoon police urge drivers, pedestrians to ‘be aware’ in order to prevent collisions Saskatoon police urge drivers, pedestrians to ‘be aware’ in order to prevent collisions

Story continues below advertisement