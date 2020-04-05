Menu

Crime

Saskatoon air police track down armed robbery suspects, 2 charged

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted April 5, 2020 1:36 pm
The Saskatoon Air Support Unit helped police track down a suspect after a vehicle’s licence plate didn’t match up early Monday morning.
The Saskatoon Air Support Unit helped police track down two robbery suspects. @SPSAir1 / Twitter

Two men have been charged with robbery with a weapon after they allegedly approached an individual while brandishing a knife and machete on Saturday.

READ MORE: Man sent to hospital following Saskatoon shooting

Saskatoon Police Service say the incident took place just before midnight at 33 Street and Avenue Y.

According to police, the victim was approached by two men, aged 25 and 27 who demanded he hand over his property while brandishing the weapons before taking off in a vehicle.

READ MORE: Edmonton police lay 77 charges in armed restaurant robbery

The police service’s air support unit was able to locate the vehicle and the two men were arrested without incident.

