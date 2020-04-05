Saskatoon air police track down armed robbery suspects, 2 charged

Two men have been charged with robbery with a weapon after they allegedly approached an individual while brandishing a knife and machete on Saturday.
Saskatoon Police Service say the incident took place just before midnight at 33 Street and Avenue Y.
According to police, the victim was approached by two men, aged 25 and 27 who demanded he hand over his property while brandishing the weapons before taking off in a vehicle.
The police service’s air support unit was able to locate the vehicle and the two men were arrested without incident.
