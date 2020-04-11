Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Good Friday fire in Saskatoon deemed suspicious, say police

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted April 11, 2020 1:48 pm
Saskatoon firefighters responded to the 300 block of Avenue P just after 11 p.m. on April 10 to find an abandoned home engulfed in flames.
Saskatoon firefighters responded to the 300 block of Avenue P just after 11 p.m. on April 10 to find an abandoned home engulfed in flames. Photo courtesy of the Saskatoon Fire Department

Saskatoon police and fire officials are investigating a suspicious fire that took place on Good Friday.

Saskatoon firefighters responded to the 300 block of Avenue P just after 11 p.m. to find an abandoned home engulfed in flames.

READ MORE: Regina fire ‘adapting’ to ongoing challenges of COVID-19 pandemic

According to officials, an overhead power line had to be cut down to provide overhead access for an aerial attack.

Fire crews on the ground used hose lines to put out the fire, while other firefighters attacked the flames through the roof.

According to officials, an overhead power line had to be cut down to provide overhead access for an aerial attack
According to officials, an overhead power line had to be cut down to provide overhead access for an aerial attack Photo courtesy of Saskatoon Fire Department

The Saskatoon Fire Department says they were able to bring the fire under control within two hours.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation remains ongoing after officials deemed the fire to be suspicious in nature.

READ MORE: ‘Nonstop’: Inside New York’s overwhelmed emergency response system

There is no estimate on damage, but officials say “the damage is extensive.”

It’s believed no one was occupying the abandoned home. No one was injured, confirmed officials.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon PoliceFireSaskatoon Police ServiceSaskatoon Fire DepartmentSPSSFDGood Friday Fire300 block of Avenue P
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.