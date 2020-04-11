Good Friday fire in Saskatoon deemed suspicious, say police

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police and fire officials are investigating a suspicious fire that took place on Good Friday.

Saskatoon firefighters responded to the 300 block of Avenue P just after 11 p.m. to find an abandoned home engulfed in flames.

According to officials, an overhead power line had to be cut down to provide overhead access for an aerial attack.

Fire crews on the ground used hose lines to put out the fire, while other firefighters attacked the flames through the roof.

Photo courtesy of Saskatoon Fire Department

The Saskatoon Fire Department says they were able to bring the fire under control within two hours.

The investigation remains ongoing after officials deemed the fire to be suspicious in nature.

There is no estimate on damage, but officials say “the damage is extensive.”

It’s believed no one was occupying the abandoned home. No one was injured, confirmed officials.