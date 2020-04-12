Menu

Canada

Saskatoon shooting sends teenager to hospital

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted April 12, 2020 12:25 pm
A file photo of a Saskatoon police vehicle.
A file photo of a Saskatoon police vehicle. File / Global News

Saskatoon Police are investigating a shooting that sent a 17-year-old boy to hospital on Saturday night.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of McCormack Road, in the Parkridge neighbourhood, according to a police statement.

Paramedics took the teenager to hospital. A police watch commander told Global News the injuries weren’t life-threatening and that the victim is now in stable condition.

READ MORE: Good Friday fire in Saskatoon deemed suspicious, say police

The watch commander also said the shooting is not believed to be random and there is no threat to public safety, though no one has been arrested.

The Serious Assault unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon Police or Crime Stoppers.

Saskatoon Crime Stoppers success stories
