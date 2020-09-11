Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with second-degree murder in stabbing death of Vincent Machiskinic

By David Giles Global News
Saskatoon police said Vincent Machiskinic and the accused are known to each other and investigators believe the stabbing was not a random act.
Saskatoon police said Vincent Machiskinic and the accused are known to each other and investigators believe the stabbing was not a random act. Phillip Bollman / Global News

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in Saskatoon’s 10th homicide of 2020.

Saskatoon police said they were called to the 200 block of Avenue W South at around 1:50 a.m. Thursday for a report of an injured man.

Read more: Saskatoon’s 9th homicide victim shot to death — police

Vincent Machiskinic, 62, was found suffering from a stab wound, police said.

He was taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A 34-year-old man was arrested near the scene, police said.

Read more: Second accused appears in Saskatoon court in Hailey Belanger-Weeseekase homicide

Story continues below advertisement

He is now charged with second-degree murder in Machiskinic’s death.

Police said Machiskinic and the accused are known to each other and investigators believe the stabbing was not a random act.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Friday morning.

Blake Schreiner says ‘it was her or me’ regarding Tammy Brown killing
Blake Schreiner says ‘it was her or me’ regarding Tammy Brown killing
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon PoliceHomicideSaskatoon Police ServiceSecond Degree MurderSaskatoon HomicideAvenue W SouthAvenue W South SaskatoonVincent Machiskinic
Flyers
More weekly flyers