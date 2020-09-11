Man charged with second-degree murder in stabbing death of Vincent Machiskinic

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in Saskatoon’s 10th homicide of 2020.
Saskatoon police said they were called to the 200 block of Avenue W South at around 1:50 a.m. Thursday for a report of an injured man.
Vincent Machiskinic, 62, was found suffering from a stab wound, police said.
He was taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries.
A 34-year-old man was arrested near the scene, police said.
He is now charged with second-degree murder in Machiskinic’s death.
Police said Machiskinic and the accused are known to each other and investigators believe the stabbing was not a random act.
The accused is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Friday morning.
