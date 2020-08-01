Saskatoon police investigating reported ‘murder’ at Saskatoon Inn

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Police are responding to a reported “murder” at the Saskatoon Inn, according to a website that displays calls received by the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

There was a heavy police presence at the Saskatoon Inn, on Airport Drive, early Saturday morning, with six vehicles parked outside.

According to an SPS website accessible to the media, officers are responding to a “murder,” though no other information is given. The website shows police received the call at 7:21 a.m.

A hotel guest told Global News he was staying on the seventh floor and, early in the morning, heard screaming.

A watch commander wouldn’t comment but did tell Global News an investigation is underway.

This story is developing and will be updated when possible.