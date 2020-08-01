Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon police investigating reported ‘murder’ at Saskatoon Inn

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted August 1, 2020 11:45 am
Saskatoon police are investigating an incident at the Saskatoon Inn. A guest told Global News he heard screaming early in the morning.
Saskatoon police are investigating an incident at the Saskatoon Inn. A guest told Global News he heard screaming early in the morning. Nathaniel Dove / Global News

Saskatoon Police are responding to a reported “murder” at the Saskatoon Inn, according to a website that displays calls received by the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

There was a heavy police presence at the Saskatoon Inn, on Airport Drive, early Saturday morning, with six vehicles parked outside.

According to an SPS website accessible to the media, officers are responding to a “murder,” though no other information is given. The website shows police received the call at 7:21 a.m.

Trending Stories

Read more: Saskatoon police searching for 3 suspects in alleged daylight robbery

A hotel guest told Global News he was staying on the seventh floor and, early in the morning, heard screaming.

A watch commander wouldn’t comment but did tell Global News an investigation is underway.

Story continues below advertisement

This story is developing and will be updated when possible.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon PoliceSaskatoon Police ServiceSaskatoonSaskatoon HomicideMurder InvestigationYXESaskatoon Inn
Flyers
More weekly flyers