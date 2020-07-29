Menu

Crime

Saskatoon police investigate city’s 7th homicide of 2020

By David Giles Global News
Posted July 29, 2020 3:22 pm
Saskatoon police have not said how the 21-year-old man died as they investigate the city’s seventh homicide of 2020.
Saskatoon police say a 21-year-old man is the city’s seventh homicide victim of 2020.

Police said they were called to the 300 block of Avenue U South in Pleasant Hill at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an injured person.

Read more: Teen arrested on weapons charges days after Hailey Belanger-Weeseekase homicide

Life-saving attempts were made by emergency personnel but the man succumbed to his injuries.

Police have not stated the nature of his injuries or released his name.

His death was ruled a homicide by members of the major crimes unit and the forensic identification section.

An autopsy has been ordered by the coroner’s office.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Dartagnan Whitehead identified as Saskatoon homicide victim in Avenue K shooting

Investigators said no further details on the victim are being released at this time as they continue to investigate.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 306-975-8300 and ask to speak to an investigator in major crimes.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Dozens remember Saskatoon homicide victim: ‘Hailey was loved’
