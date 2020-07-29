Saskatoon police investigate city’s 7th homicide of 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police say a 21-year-old man is the city’s seventh homicide victim of 2020.

Police said they were called to the 300 block of Avenue U South in Pleasant Hill at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an injured person.

Life-saving attempts were made by emergency personnel but the man succumbed to his injuries.

Police have not stated the nature of his injuries or released his name.

His death was ruled a homicide by members of the major crimes unit and the forensic identification section.

An autopsy has been ordered by the coroner’s office.

Investigators said no further details on the victim are being released at this time as they continue to investigate.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 306-975-8300 and ask to speak to an investigator in major crimes.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

