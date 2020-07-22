Missing man may be travelling to Yukon: Saskatoon police

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police said they believe a missing man may be travelling to Whitehorse, Yukon.

Tanner Afseth, 25, was last seen on July 16, according to a press release on Wednesday.

The man is described as six-feet-four-inches tall with a slim build and a scar on his right ankle, police said. They added he has blue eyes and thinning brown hair with a beard that may be trimmed short.

Investigators said he was last seen wearing a black bunnyhug with a “Turtle Lake” logo on it.

According to police, Afseth’s grey 2005 Nissan Altima, with Saskatchewan licence plate 855 IGS, is missing along with his dog. The animal is described as a tri-coloured bernedoodle named Soma.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

