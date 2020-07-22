Menu

Canada

Missing man may be travelling to Yukon: Saskatoon police

By Thomas Piller Global News
Saskatoon police say Tanner Afseth, 25, is missing along with his car and dog.
Saskatoon police say Tanner Afseth, 25, is missing along with his car and dog. Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied

Saskatoon police said they believe a missing man may be travelling to Whitehorse, Yukon.

Tanner Afseth, 25, was last seen on July 16, according to a press release on Wednesday.

Rural area searched by Prince Albert police in hopes of finding woman who disappeared

The man is described as six-feet-four-inches tall with a slim build and a scar on his right ankle, police said. They added he has blue eyes and thinning brown hair with a beard that may be trimmed short.

Investigators said he was last seen wearing a black bunnyhug with a “Turtle Lake” logo on it.

Saskatoon police are asking the public for help in locating Tanner Afseth.
Saskatoon police are asking the public for help in locating Tanner Afseth. Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied

According to police, Afseth’s grey 2005 Nissan Altima, with Saskatchewan licence plate 855 IGS, is missing along with his dog. The animal is described as a tri-coloured bernedoodle named Soma.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

