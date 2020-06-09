Rural area searched by Prince Albert police in hopes of finding woman who disappeared

Send this page to someone via email

The Prince Albert Police Service says it’s still following up on tips that may be connected to a woman’s disappearance over three years ago.

Happy Marie Charles was last seen on April 3, 2017, in the vicinity of the Prince Albert Collegiate Institute on 20th Street West.

Police announced on Tuesday they had recently searched a property outside the city that was identified as a possible location connected to Charles’ disappearance.

Investigators said, unfortunately, the rural Saskatchewan area described is vast and there wasn’t enough information to determine the exact location identified.

Prince Albert police released this photo after searching a rural area that was identified as a possible location connected to Happy Charles’ disappearance. Prince Albert Police Service / Supplied

“The Prince Albert Police Service has received many anonymous tips and know someone out there knows or heard what happened to Happy Charles,” Sgt. Kathy Edwardsen said in a press release.

“Police have recently been searching areas identified by the public and are asking those with information to please call police and provide more detailed information to help narrow down the search for Happy.”

Charles is described as five-foot-one, 115 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She has a scar on her left cheek and a tattoo of a rose on her right hand.

The missing woman is 45 years old.

Members with the criminal investigations section are appealing to the public to report any information, including details about specific locations that may be connected to Charles’ disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

