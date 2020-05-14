Remains of Saskatchewan teen Cody Wolfe, missing for 9 years, found: family

Send this page to someone via email

Nine years after his disappearance, the family of Cody Wolfe says his body has been found.

In a Facebook post, the Wolfe and Laplante family said it wasn’t the ending they were hoping for but that they were thankful the wondering has now come to an end.

Community members, family and friends have been searching for the 17-year-old since he disappeared from the Muskowekwan First Nation on the evening of April 29, 2011.

He had been at his grandmother’s residence and left around 10:30 p.m. to walk to a friend’s residence approximately five miles away.

Wolfe never arrived, and his last known whereabouts were on a road north of Lestock after midnight when he stopped texting.

Roads in the area were wet, and Wolfe was on a road that had been flooded, although it appeared he had made his way around the washed-out road.

His family has not said where his remains were found.

Global News has reached out to RCMP for confirmation but has not received a response at the time of publication.