Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Remains of Saskatchewan teen Cody Wolfe, missing for 9 years, found: family

By David Giles Global News
Posted May 14, 2020 10:22 am
Searchers are scouring Lestock, Sask. area in hope of finding Cody Wolfe who went missing in April 2011.
The family of Cody Wolfe, who went missing in 2011, says his remains have been found. Supplied

Nine years after his disappearance, the family of Cody Wolfe says his body has been found.

In a Facebook post, the Wolfe and Laplante family said it wasn’t the ending they were hoping for but that they were thankful the wondering has now come to an end.

Community members, family and friends have been searching for the 17-year-old since he disappeared from the Muskowekwan First Nation on the evening of April 29, 2011.

He had been at his grandmother’s residence and left around 10:30 p.m. to walk to a friend’s residence approximately five miles away.

Wolfe never arrived, and his last known whereabouts were on a road north of Lestock after midnight when he stopped texting.

Story continues below advertisement

Roads in the area were wet, and Wolfe was on a road that had been flooded, although it appeared he had made his way around the washed-out road.

READ MORE: Search resumes for missing teen Cody Wolfe

His family has not said where his remains were found.

Global News has reached out to RCMP for confirmation but has not received a response at the time of publication.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SaskatchewanLestockCody WolfeCody Wolfe Missing TeenCody Wolfe remains foundLestock SaskatchewanMuskowekan First NationMuskowekan First Nation Saskatchewan
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.