Canada

Global Regina wins national RTDNA award for feature on missing Yorkton, Sask., teen

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted June 9, 2020 12:11 pm
Still searching: The disappearance of Mekayla Bali

Global Regina is being recognized nationally for its work on a Focus Saskatchewan feature about a missing teen from Yorkton.

Canada’s Radio Television Digital News Association announced Tuesday that Still Searching: The Disappearance of Mekayla Bali won the Trina McQueen Award in the TV News Information Program category.

READ MORE: Global Regina wins Edward R. Murrow Award for feature on missing Yorkton, Sask., teen

Reporter Marney Blunt told the sad story of the teenager, 16 at the time, who vanished without a trace more than three years ago.

Story continues below advertisement

“Marney Blunt and Derek Putz had the opportunity to speak with Mekayla Bali’s family about their unspeakable pain, resilience and how they will never stop searching,” said Sherri Clark, Global Regina and Global Saskatoon news director.

“It’s our privilege to be able to tell their story, give them a larger voice and being recognized for that work is truly an honour.”

Still Searching: The Disappearance of Mekayla Bali also won a regional Trina McQueen Award back in April.

READ MORE: Global Saskatoon, Global Regina win 4 Prairie RTDNA Awards

It also won an Edward R. Murrow Award — a regional award for news documentary in the international category in May.

“This a great example of the incredible journalism being produced right here in Saskatchewan and how we’re committed to telling the stories of those in our communities,” Clark said.

Global Regina’s award was one of 11 RTDNA’s handed out to Global News.

READ MORE: Global News wins 11 RTDNA awards

Missing Saskatchewan teen reportedly spotted in Edmonton
