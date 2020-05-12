Global Regina wins Edward R. Murrow Award for feature on missing Yorkton, Sask., teen

Send this page to someone via email

Global Regina received more recognition for a feature done on the disappearance of a Yorkton, Sask., teenager.

Still Searching: The disappearance of Mekayla Bali won an Edward R. Murrow Award — a regional award for news documentary in the international category.

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) made the announcement on Tuesday.

“Murrow Award-winning journalism upholds the guiding principles of RTDNA’s Code of Ethics: truth, accuracy, fairness, context, independence, transparency and accountability for consequences,” said RTDNA chairman Terence Shepherd.

“Displaying technical excellence, creativity and innovation, this year’s winners have empowered audiences across the country to make more informed decisions for themselves and to become closer to their communities.”

Story continues below advertisement

In April, the station also won the Trina McQueen Award for television news information program for Still Searching: The Disappearance of Mekayla Bali that aired on Focus Saskatchewan. It was one of four awards given to Global Saskatoon and Global Regina.

Global Saskatoon won two awards for its coverage of the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy.

The first is the Ron Laidlaw Award for continuing coverage of Jaskirat Sidhu’s sentencing, the driver of the semi that collided with the Humboldt Broncos bus at an intersection in eastern Saskatchewan.

Global Saskatoon also won the Gord Sinclair Award television award for live special events for Humboldt Stronger, the newscast that aired on the first anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Global Regina won the Dan McArthur Award for its multiplatform coverage investigation into tainted water.

The year-long project was a joint investigation involving nine universities and 10 media outlets, including Global News, the University of Regina School of Journalism and the Regina Leader-Post.

Bali vanished without a trace more than three years ago at the age of 16. In the years that followed her disappearance, the feeling of grief, anger and confusion only grew for her family.

But despite their pain, they have vowed to never stop searching for Mekayla and never stop looking for answers.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from David Giles and Marney Blunt

1:55 Saskatchewan teen Mekayla Bali missing for 1 year Saskatchewan teen Mekayla Bali missing for 1 year