Global Saskatoon, Global Regina win 4 Prairie RTDNA Awards

Global Saskatoon and Global Regina have been recognized for excellence in television and digital journalism.

The two stations won four Prairie RTDNA Awards on Wednesday.

Global Saskatoon won two awards for its coverage of the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy.

The first is the Ron Laidlaw Award for continuing coverage of Jaskirat Sidhu’s sentencing, the driver of the semi that collided with the Humboldt Broncos bus at an intersection in eastern Saskatchewan.

It is the second-straight year Global Saskatoon has won this award for its continuing coverage of the tragedy

Global Saskatoon also won the Gord Sinclair Award television award for live special events for Humboldt Stronger, the newscast that aired on the first anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Global Regina won the Dan McArthur Award for its multiplatform coverage investigation into tainted water.

The year-long project was a joint investigation involving nine universities and 10 media outlets, including Global News, the University of Regina School of Journalism and the Regina Leader-Post.

The station also won the Trina McQueen Award for television news information program for Still Searching: The Disappearance of Mekayla Bali that aired on Focus Saskatchewan.

14:00 Still searching: The disappearance of Mekayla Bali Still searching: The disappearance of Mekayla Bali

Sherri Clark, station manager and news director for both stations, said teamwork plays a vital role in creating quality journalism as highlighted by these awards.

“Recent weeks have shown how important it is our audiences have the information they need at the most difficult times,” Clark said.

“These awards are a testament to the vital role journalism plays in our communities.”

The winning entries will compete for national awards, which will be announced in May.