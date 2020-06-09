Global News wins 11 RTDNA awards

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has awarded Global News with 11 awards for journalistic excellence.

The honours spanned across Global News’ digital, radio and television platforms throughout the country.

The winners are below.

National Winners (Best of the Regionals):

Sports – Feature Reporting Global BC – ‘EA FIFA’

Online producer Jon Azpiri got up-close and personal with the Vancouver designers of the world’s biggest sports video game franchise: EA FIFA.

4:24 A brief history of EA Sports FIFA video game A brief history of EA Sports FIFA video game

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award: Global Calgary – ‘Jasmine and Aliyah’

Global News in Calgary provided consistent and thorough coverage of the murders of 25-year-old Jasmine Lovett and her 22-month-old daughter, Aliyah Sanderson, in May 2019.

1:54 Charges laid in double homicide of Calgary mom and daughter Charges laid in double homicide of Calgary mom and daughter

Best Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award – Large Market: Global News Toronto – ‘Making a Difference: Miracle Makeover’

Susan Hay told the dramatic story of a designer and a team of volunteers redesigning and renovating a home that fell into disrepair while a family cared for their twin boys with autism.

23:25 Making a Difference: Miracle Makeover Making a Difference: Miracle Makeover

TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award: Global Regina – ‘Still Searching: The Disappearance of Mekayla Bali’

Reporter Marney Blunt out of Global Regina told the sad story of teenager Mekayla Bali, who vanished without a trace from Yorkton, Sask., more than three years ago.

14:00 Still searching: The disappearance of Mekayla Bali Still searching: The disappearance of Mekayla Bali

Network Winners:

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award: Globalnews.ca – ‘The Arrest of Cameron Ortis’

Globalnews.ca was recognized for its coverage of the arrest of Senior RCMP official Cameron Ortis in Sept. 2019. Ortis allegedly revealed secrets to an unnamed recipient and planned to give additional classified information to an unspecified foreign entity.

3:44 Sources tell Global News how RCMP found alleged mole Sources tell Global News how RCMP found alleged mole

Data Storytelling Award: Global News – ‘Tainted: Tainted Water Consortium’

Tainted Water is a series produced by the Institute for Investigative Journalism (IIJ) at Concordia University, along with Global News and other news outlets. The nationwide investigation exposed the prevalence of lead contamination in drinking water. More than 120 reporters took part in the project; more than 220 hours of interviews were recorded, and the journalists filed over 700 access-to-information requests.

3:15 Tainted Water: Concern’s about B.C. resort town’s pristine water Tainted Water: Concern’s about B.C. resort town’s pristine water

Multiplatform: Original/Enterprise: Global News – ‘RCMP Culture of Misconduct’ Series

Global News reporter Jane Gerster took a close look at the RCMP and the more than $220 million that has been spent in the last 20 years on everything from sexual harassment lawsuits to human rights complaints and federal inquiries into nepotism, workplace bullying and turf wars with other police agencies.

7:12 Former Mounties open up about RCMP’s toxic work culture Former Mounties open up about RCMP’s toxic work culture

TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award: Global National – ‘The Moon Landing and the Maple Leaf’

When you contemplate the historic Apollo 11 moon landing, not a lot of people think of Canada’s contribution. The Moon Landing and the Maple Leaf explores how our country helped humanity get to the moon.

Lifetime Achievement Award (Network):

Eric Sorensen

Eric Sorensen.

Lifetime Achievement Award (Central Region):

Sean O’Shea

Global News reporter Sean O’Shea reporting live from Newtown, CT on December 15, 2012. Global News

Lifetime Achievement Award (West Region):

Gord Macdonald

Gord Macdonald.