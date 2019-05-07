Robert Leeming charged with second-degree murder of Jasmine Lovett, Aliyah Sanderson

Calgary police have officially charged 34-year-old Robert Leeming with the murder of Jasmine Lovett and her 22-month-old daughter Aliyah Sanderson.

Lovett, 25, and Sanderson were reported missing after they didn’t show up to a family dinner on Tuesday, April 23. They were last seen in the community of Cranston a week earlier on April 16.

Their disappearance was declared a suspected double-homicide on April 25, and Leeming was taken into police custody as officers searched his townhouse. He was then released without charges.

Leeming said the young mother and daughter lived with him in his south Calgary home, and that he and Lovett were in an intimate relationship — but that she was not his girlfriend.

On Monday, police found the bodies of a woman and a child believed to be Lovett and Sanderson in heavily wooded area near Grizzly Creek, off Highway 40 in Kananaskis Country.

That night, Leeming was again taken into police custody and escorted to the Calgary Police Service’s (CPS) arrest processing unit.

Leeming was officially charged with two counts of second-degree murder on Tuesday. He will remain in police custody until his next court appearance, which is scheduled for May 14.

In a police news conference on Monday, Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said police believe Lovett and Sanderson were killed sometime between Tuesday, April 16 and Wednesday, April 17.

“We believe their bodies were subsequently transported by the suspect to the Grizzly Creek area sometime between Wednesday, April 17 and Saturday, April 20,” Schiavetta said.

“We believe the suspect and Jasmine were in a relationship and this was a targeted attack motivated by domestic-related matters.”

Schiavetta said it’s believed the suspect and Lovett’s relationship “deteriorated over time.”

Autopsies were scheduled to happen on Monday once the bodies were brought back to Calgary, but the cause of death of both victims is not expected to be released.

Statement from Sanderson family

In a statement sent to Global News via email, the Sanderson family said their “hearts are heavy” as they begin to piece back together their lives without two amazing people who were taken too soon.

“We love and adore Jasmine and Aliyah, we are completely devastated,” the statement read.

“We want to thank the Calgary police again and everyone who contributed to the search for Aliyah and Jasmine. Thank you to the investigators who worked diligently around the clock and Global News for treating our family with the utmost respect during such a difficult time.”

“We are hoping for justice for our families, for Jasmine and for Aliyah. “

24-hour help

If you or someone you know is experiencing family or domestic violence, call 911 if there is immediate danger. Alberta’s Family Violence Information Line can be reached at 310-1818, to get help anonymously in more than 170 languages.

– With files from Jenna Freeman and Jill Croteau