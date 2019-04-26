‘Primary suspect’ released as police continue search for Jasmine Lovett, Aliyah Sanderson

Calgary police have released a man who is considered the “primary suspect” in the investigation into the suspected double homicides of 25-year-old Jasmine Lovett and her daughter, Aliyah Sanderson.

Lovett and her 22-month-old daughter were last seen in the community of Cranston on the evening of Tuesday, April 16.

A week later, they were reported missing by Lovett’s family after they didn’t show up to a family dinner on April 23. Police said Thursday investigators had no evidence that the pair were alive.

The Calgary Police Service said Thursday they had a suspect in custody who was being questioned, but in a Friday news release, stated the man had been released and no charges were laid.

“However, he remains the primary suspect in the case,” CPS said.

Global News confirmed Thursday that a home in Cranston that was at the centre of the investigation and being searched extensively by the forensic crime scenes unit belonged to Robert Leeming. Global News also confirmed Leeming worked at Paradise Truck and Trailer, but was fired on Thursday.

Investigators said Thursday the suspect and victims were known to each other, but the nature of their relationship was unknown.

WATCH: Crews search area near Bragg Creek as part of double-homicide investigation. Christa Dao reports.