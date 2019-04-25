Search for missing Calgary mother and child now a ‘suspected’ double-homicide investigation

Calgary homicide detectives are now involved in the investigation into a woman reported missing with her child earlier this week.

Investigators issued a plea for public help on Wednesday to locate 25-year-old Jasmine Lovett and 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson.

Police said Thursday that investigators have been “unable to find any evidence confirming” the mother and child are alive.

The pair were last seen in the Cranston community on the evening of Tuesday, April 16. The last activity on Lovett’s financial accounts was logged two days later.

“There have been no signs of life since,” the Calgary Police Service said. Their disappearance is now being treated as what police called a “potential double-homicide.”

A SUSPECT is in custody and being arrested, police said.

“[Investigators] do not believe this incident to be random because the suspect and victims knew each other,” CPS said.

“Police are currently working with multiple other agencies to search Cranston and the area around Bragg Creek for evidence. Property owners in and around Bragg Creek are asked to check their property and report anything suspicious.”

CPS said investigators are still working to determine exactly what happened.

Anyone with information on the case has been asked to contact police at 403-266-1234, the homicide tip line or by anonymously contacting Crime Stoppers.