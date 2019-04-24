Calgary mother and daughter missing from southern neighbourhood

Calgary police are looking for the public’s help in finding a woman and her daughter who have not been heard from in over a week.

According to police, Jasmine and Aliyah Lovett live in Cranston and have regular contact with their family but no one has heard from them since Tuesday, April 16.

The mother and daughter were reported missing a week later and investigators have been unable to find them.

Jasmine is in her mid-20s, 5-foot-4 tall, with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes. Aliyah is almost two years old, approximately 3-feet tall, with a slim build, brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.