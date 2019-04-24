Canada
April 24, 2019 4:58 pm

Calgary mother and daughter missing from southern neighbourhood

By Radio news anchor  770 CHQR

Mother and daughter, Jasmine and Aliyah Lovett were reported missing from their Cranston home on April 23,2019

Calgary Police Service
Calgary police are looking for the public’s help in finding a woman and her daughter who have not been heard from in over a week.

According to police, Jasmine and Aliyah Lovett live in Cranston and have regular contact with their family but no one has heard from them since Tuesday, April 16.

The mother and daughter were reported missing a week later and investigators have been unable to find them.

19-04-24aliyahlovett-832753

Aliyah Lovett

Calgary Police Service
19-04-24jazminelovett2-232402

Jasmine Lovett

Calgary Police Service
19-04-24jazminelovett-393398

Jasmine Lovett

Calgary Police Service

Jasmine is in her mid-20s, 5-foot-4 tall, with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes. Aliyah is almost two years old, approximately 3-feet tall, with a slim build, brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.

