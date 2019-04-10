12-year-old girl missing, possibly abducted by dad: Calgary police

Calgary police are looking for a child thought to be abducted by her father, a news release said Wednesday.

The Calgary Police Service Domestic Conflict Unit needs the public’s help to find Zahraa Al Aazawi, 12, so she can be returned to her mother.

On June 16, 2018, police said the girl travelled with her father from Calgary to Egypt. She was expected to return to Canada on Sept. 5, 2018, according to a travel agreement between her parents.

Al Aazawi had limited contact with her mother while overseas and has not been returned to Calgary as agreed, police said.

The girl’s father returned to Canada alone on April 4, 2019, and was arrested by police at the Toronto airport, according to CPS.

Police believe Al Aazawi is now in Iraq, possibly with her father’s family.

“Members of Calgary’s Iraqi community are especially being asked to share any information that could help bring her home,” police said in a news release.

Following a Canada-wide warrant, Ali Al Aazawi, 38, has been charged with one count of parental child abduction and is on the way to Calgary from Toronto to face the charge, officers said.

Anyone with information on the girl’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

