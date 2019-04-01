Missing Calgary hunter sought by Alberta RCMP

Alberta RCMP are hoping to find a Calgary man who went missing west of Sundre while hunting on Sunday.

Timothy Benedict Campbell was out with his son and a friend in the Williams Creek area at around 8:30 a.m.

RCMP said Campbell went off on an animal track and didn’t return. Campbell’s son and friend called police when they were unable to find him.

Campbell is 33 years old, 6’ tall and weighs 161 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a Carhartt jacket.

Sundre RCMP were assisted in their search by the Rocky Mountain House Search and Rescue, RCMP Air Services, RCMP Police Dog Services and Clearwater Fire Rescue.

Searches for Campbell will resume on Monday.