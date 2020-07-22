Homicide probe launched after missing Ingersoll man’s remains found: London police

Send this page to someone via email

A homicide investigation has been launched and an Adelaide Street South property is being searched by officers after remains located in the city’s southeast over the weekend were identified as those of a missing Ingersoll man, police said Wednesday.

The remains were located Sunday afternoon in a wooded area near Ada and Jacqueline streets, a residential area just east of Adelaide Street and just south of the Thames River.

Police said investigators had been in the area following up on leads into the disappearance of 59-year-old Grant Edward Norton. Norton was last seen July 6, and was reported missing to Waterloo police on July 12.

London police said they joined the probe on July 13 and determined he was last seen in London. Further investigation prompted a co-ordinated search in the southeast London neighbourhood.

A forensic autopsy conducted in Toronto on Monday and Tuesday confirmed the remains located by police were those of Norton, and determined his death was a homicide.

In a statement, police said the remains were found in such a condition that confirming whether they were human was not possible without a forensic autopsy. A cause of death is not being released.

20 Adelaide Street South in London, Ont.

Investigators have turned their focus to a nearby address, 20 Adelaide St. N, and were engaged in a “search and forensic examination” of the property on Wednesday, police said.

“Anyone having witnessed suspicious activity at or near that address in the past two weeks is asked to contact the London Police Service at 519-661-5674,” police said in a statement.

London police say they have taken control of the homicide probe as it’s believed Norton died in the city.

The investigation will also look into the circumstances surrounding his disappearance, police said.

Police are still on the lookout for another missing person, 51-year-old Robert Whitton, who was last seen in the area of Nelson and Maitland streets, just across the river.

Whitton was last seen on July 14, and is described as five-foot-five, 130 pounds, clean-shaven with short brown hair.