Police in London, Ont., searching for missing man, 59

London police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing person.

Officials say they’re trying to locate 59-year-old Grant Edward Norton, who was last seen in the London area on Monday, July 6.

Police did not specify where in the city he was last seen.

Norton is described as a white male, between five-foot-five and five-foot-seven, 155 pounds, with brown eyes, short brown hair with a receding hairline, and is clean-shaven.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

