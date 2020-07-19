Menu

Canada

London, Ont. police searching for 41-year-old missing man

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted July 19, 2020 8:24 am
A photo of 41-year-old Darren Bennett.
A photo of 41-year-old Darren Bennett. London police

London police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Officials say 41-year-old Darren Bennett of London was last seen at 12 p.m. Friday in the area of Commissioners Road East and Wellington Road.

He’s described as a white man, five-foot-nine, 190 pounds, with blue eyes, short brown hair, clean-shaven, and wearing a white short-sleeved shirt and dark brown pants.

Family and police are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

