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Canada

STM extends ‘move along’ order in metro system to April 2027

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted April 28, 2026 6:47 pm
1 min read
STM metro train at the Place-des-Arts station. View image in full screen
STM metro train at the Place-des-Arts station. Tim Sargeant/Global News
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The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) is extending its “move along” order across its network until April 30, 2027, saying the measure has helped improve safety and conditions in the metro.

The transit agency said the order, which allows special constables to intervene when facilities are used for non-transit purposes, was applied nearly 2,500 times per month during the winter period.

Officials say the tool is meant to address behaviours that can affect the sense of safety among riders and employees, and forms part of a broader set of measures aimed at improving security across the system.

Click to play video: 'Loitering now banned at Montreal Metro stations as part of safety plan'
Loitering now banned at Montreal Metro stations as part of safety plan

The STM said an analysis of winter operational data shows several indicators have improved or remained stable since the order was introduced in mid-March 2025.

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Service reliability improved as the number of interruptions linked to intentional disruptive behaviour declined, while fewer people needed to be escorted out of stations at closing time.

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From November 2025 to March 2026, compared with the same period a year earlier, the number of people escorted out at closing time dropped by 36 per cent, according to the agency, while those escorted out during operations fell by two per cent.

Interventions by special constables for incivility were also down two per cent, while assaults on employees remained unchanged.

The STM reported a 22 per cent drop in service interruptions lasting five minutes or more due to disruptive behaviour.

In a statement, board chair Aref Salem said improving the sense of safety is key to attracting more riders.

He said the move along order is only one part of a broader approach, adding the agency will continue refining its measures to enhance security across the network.

Click to play video: 'Mounting concerns as majority of Montreal metro stations in need of repair work'
Mounting concerns as majority of Montreal metro stations in need of repair work
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