Saskatoon police searching for 3 suspects in alleged daylight robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police are searching for three suspects following a daylight robbery on Saturday morning, say officials.

A 23-year-old man told officers he was robbed, shot with an airsoft pistol and threatened with a machete in the parking lot of the Saskatoon Inn and Conference Centre on Saturday morning, according to police.

The victim told officers he was meeting two men and a woman, whom he knows, when they demanded his phone, cash and a duffel bag of clothes.

According to a police statement, the trio arrived in a white Dodge Dakota truck just before 10 a.m.

Police allege the driver shot the victim in the stomach with the airsoft pistol and the other male suspect exited the vehicle and threatened him with a machete.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, the suspects left before they arrived and the victim refused medical attention.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.