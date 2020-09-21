Menu

Crime

Saskatoon police identify Eagleson Thomas as 11th homicide victim of 2020

By David Giles Global News
Posted September 21, 2020 5:10 pm
Saskatoon police said they received information on Sept. 17 that Eagleson Thomas may be injured or dead inside a home on Avenue G South.
Saskatoon police said they received information on Sept. 17 that Eagleson Thomas may be injured or dead inside a home on Avenue G South. Slavo Kutas / Global News

The identity of Saskatoon’s 11th homicide victim of 2020 has been identified by police.

Eagleson Thomas was last seen in Saskatoon on Aug. 14 and was reported missing to police on Sept. 10.

Read more: 55-year-old Saskatchewan man charged with December homicide of woman in Boyle, Alberta

Police said they received information on Sept. 17 that he may be injured or dead inside a home in the 400 block of Avenue G South.

Human remains were found in the home that evening and an autopsy later confirmed Thomas’s identity.

Police have not stated how he died.

Read more: Arrest made after Saskatoon’s 10th homicide of 2020

Story continues below advertisement

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.

Saskatoon police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

