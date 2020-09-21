Saskatoon police identify Eagleson Thomas as 11th homicide victim of 2020

Send this page to someone via email

The identity of Saskatoon’s 11th homicide victim of 2020 has been identified by police.

Eagleson Thomas was last seen in Saskatoon on Aug. 14 and was reported missing to police on Sept. 10.

Police said they received information on Sept. 17 that he may be injured or dead inside a home in the 400 block of Avenue G South.

Human remains were found in the home that evening and an autopsy later confirmed Thomas’s identity.

Police have not stated how he died.

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.

Saskatoon police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

