55-year-old Saskatchewan man charged with December homicide of woman in Boyle, Alberta

RCMP said Tuesday they had charged a 55-year-old man from Saskatchewan with second-degree murder related to the death of a 41-year-old Alberta woman in December.

Melissa Lyne, 41, was found dead in a mobile home that had been destroyed by fire in Boyle, Alta., on Dec. 18, 2019. At the time, RCMP said the Major Crimes Unit was investigating.

Mario Bernier, of Regina, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder along with arson and indignity to human remains.

He was remanded into custody after a judicial hearing and is set to appear in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court on Thursday.

Police did not say if the pair were known to one another.

The village of Boyle is about 150 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

