Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

55-year-old Saskatchewan man charged with December homicide of woman in Boyle, Alberta

By Allison Bench Global News
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. Alexander Quon/Global News

RCMP said Tuesday they had charged a 55-year-old man from Saskatchewan with second-degree murder related to the death of a 41-year-old Alberta woman in December.

Melissa Lyne, 41, was found dead in a mobile home that had been destroyed by fire in Boyle, Alta., on Dec. 18, 2019. At the time, RCMP said the Major Crimes Unit was investigating.

Read more: Human remains found in Boyle mobile home fire

Mario Bernier, of Regina, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder along with arson and indignity to human remains.

He was remanded into custody after a judicial hearing and is set to appear in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court on Thursday.

Police did not say if the pair were known to one another.

Story continues below advertisement

The village of Boyle is about 150 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMPAlberta crimeBoyle RCMPAlberta second degree murderBoyle AlbertaBoyle crimeBoyle mobile home firemario berniermobile home fire albertavillage of boyle
Flyers
More weekly flyers