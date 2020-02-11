Menu

3 people killed in highway crash near Boyle involving 2 semis, taxi

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted February 11, 2020 8:32 pm
Updated February 11, 2020 8:46 pm

Three people were killed in a collision Tuesday morning that involved two semi-trucks and one car. All three victims were in the car.

It happened at around 10:30 a.m. on Highway 55 east of Grassland, Alta., between Township Road 674 and Range Road 190.

RCMP said weather conditions could have been a factor. Heavy blowing snow, low visibility and icy conditions were reported on the highway.

RCMP said that as of 5 p.m., Highway 55 was expected to be closed for several more hours into the night.

The scene of the crash is roughly 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

