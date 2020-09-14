Menu

Canada

Montreal police investigate after shots fired at apartment building

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 14, 2020 9:46 am
A Montreal police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.
A Montreal police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal police are investigating after gunshots were fired in the city’s Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough late Sunday night.

Police officers responded to several calls around 11:45 p.m., according to spokesperson Véronique Comtois.

A bullet casing was found at the scene near the intersection of Montmartre and Forsyth streets. Comtois said multiple shots were fired at an apartment building in the city’s east end.

Read more: Quebec’s independent investigation bureau looking into shooting of 1 police officer, 4 civilians

No one was injured.

Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal PoliceMontreal shootingMontreal police investigationMontreal east endVéronique ComtoisRivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-TremblesRDP Shootingrdp-pat
