Montreal police investigate after shots fired at apartment building

Montreal police are investigating after gunshots were fired in the city’s Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough late Sunday night.
Police officers responded to several calls around 11:45 p.m., according to spokesperson Véronique Comtois.
A bullet casing was found at the scene near the intersection of Montmartre and Forsyth streets. Comtois said multiple shots were fired at an apartment building in the city’s east end.
No one was injured.
Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
