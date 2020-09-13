Quebec independent investigation bureau looking into shooting of 1 police officer, 4 civilians

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s independent investigation bureau (BEI) is looking into a shooting which occurred overnight Saturday in which one police officer and four civilians were shot.

According to the police report, police responded to a noise complaint around 2 a.m. at the Clock Tower Beach in Montreal’s Old Port. A 33-year-old man was shot by police during an exchange of gunfire.

Police say one of the three police officers at the scene was shot by the suspect. Three other civilians were also wounded during the gunfire.

Authorities have not disclosed the condition of the five injured people.

Eight BEI investigators have been assigned to the case. The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) are providing two forensic technicians to help the BEI with the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The BEI asks anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them here.

0:35 Coronavirus: Legault says Quebec could see second wave if COVID-19 case trend continues Coronavirus: Legault says Quebec could see second wave if COVID-19 case trend continues