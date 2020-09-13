Menu

Crime

Quebec independent investigation bureau looking into shooting of 1 police officer, 4 civilians

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Quebec's independent investigations unit logo, Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI).
Quebec's independent investigation bureau (BEI) is investigating a shooting which occurred overnight Saturday in which one police officer and four civilians were shot. Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI)

Quebec’s independent investigation bureau (BEI) is looking into a shooting which occurred overnight Saturday in which one police officer and four civilians were shot.

According to the police report, police responded to a noise complaint around 2 a.m. at the Clock Tower Beach in Montreal’s Old Port. A 33-year-old man was shot by police during an exchange of gunfire.

Police say one of the three police officers at the scene was shot by the suspect. Three other civilians were also wounded during the gunfire.

Authorities have not disclosed the condition of the five injured people.

Eight BEI investigators have been assigned to the case. The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) are providing two forensic technicians to help the BEI with the investigation.

The BEI asks anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them here.

