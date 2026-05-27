Halifax stadium and entertainment district proposal fails to gain traction: developer

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An ambitious plan to build a stadium and entertainment hub near Halifax appears to be on shaky ground.

A local business leader involved in initial discussions about the venture says talks last year with U.S.-based Ridgehaven Holdings LLC fell apart when it became clear the bid lacked key elements.

Online news outlet allNovaScotia first reported on the proposal by Ridgehaven last week.

In a brief statement Tuesday, Jason Brunt, president of Halifax-based Clayton Developments Ltd., said the proposal didn’t have a business plan, feasibility study, financial analysis or proof of capital.

“Those elements were not available from the investment group,” Brunt said, adding that a business case never materialized. “We decided to move forward … with selling the land to other qualified bidders.”

Representatives with the American sports and entertainment company did not respond to requests for comment.

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Published reports have suggested the American firm had floated plans for a $1.5-billion project near Halifax Stanfield International Airport that called for construction of a 25,000-seat multi-use stadium, entertainment district and 8,000 homes.

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As well, the proponents said they weren’t seeking government funding.

1:59 Halifax explores funding options for outdoor stadium

According to the State of Delaware’s online corporate records, Ridgehaven Holdings is limited-liability company that was incorporated on June 30, 2025, and its agent is based in Wilmington. Aside from that entry, the company appears to have no online presence.

When asked about the proposal last week, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston confirmed government officials had met with the proponents, saying he was keen on attracting “significant capital to the province.”

The premier also confirmed that his officials were aware the project would require significant upgrades to local infrastructure including water and sewer services.

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“But I’m not aware of a specific ask of the government at this time,” he said.

“But if we can do something that … involves an investment in infrastructure which would have other uses, like housing, then we’re interested in that. But I’d need to see the business case.”

Halifax has had its share of failed proposals for multi-use stadiums and football franchises.

In 1984, a group hoping to bring a CFL expansion team in Halifax lost momentum and stalled when government financing failed to come through for a new stadium.

And in 2018, about 6,000 people paid a $50-dollar deposit for season tickets for a reborn Atlantic Schooners CFL franchise. The plan was to have the team playing in 2021 in Moncton, N.B., while a new facility was being built in the Nova Scotia capital.

Even though Schooners Sports and Entertainment had secured $20 million in government funding for a stadium, the plans evaporated when the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.