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Canada

Wildfire northeast of Halifax being held, N.S. officials say

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted July 19, 2026 10:54 am
1 min read
Smoke from the Mooseland Road wildfire, about 100 kilometres northeast of Halifax, is shown in this handout photo on Thursday, July 16, 2026. View image in full screen
Smoke from the Mooseland Road wildfire, about 100 kilometres northeast of Halifax, is shown in this handout photo on Thursday, July 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - N.S. Department of Natural Resources (Mandatory Credit)
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A wildfire raging northeast of Halifax is being held after seeing minimal growth, the Nova Scotia government said Sunday morning.

The Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources said in a post on X the Mooseland Road fire was estimated at 1,447 hectares or 14 square kilometres.

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Ground crews are expected to continue suppression efforts throughout the day using heavy equipment on site. Aircraft, though available, likely won’t be needed, officials said.

Mooseland Road remains closed starting at its intersection with Highway 7. People asked to avoid the area.

The fire started earlier this week and triggered some evacuations, including about 100 cottages, cabins and homes along Moosehead Road.

Firefighting efforts have been ongoing since Wednesday, officials said.

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