Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. crews continue battling out-of-control wildfire northeast of Halifax

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 18, 2026 10:28 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Jacket Lake wildfire grows to nearly 2,000 hectares amid resident evacuation'
Jacket Lake wildfire grows to nearly 2,000 hectares amid resident evacuation
A wildfire on Nova Scotia's eastern shore that started Wednesday night has grown to nearly 2,000 hectares. Fixed-wind water bombers from both Nova Scotia and Newfoundland have been dousing the flames throughout the day, but as Ella Macdonald reports, many residents have been ordered to evacuate.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Crews in Nova Scotia are continuing to fight an out-of-control wildfire northeast of Halifax this morning.

The province’s Natural Resources Department says the fire on Mooseland Road is now estimated to be nearly 14 square kilometres in size.

Officials say the reduced estimate from the 17 square kilometres reported Friday is after more accurate mapping.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A spokesperson for the province’s fire response says that, for example, bodies of water have been removed from the estimated size of the fire.

Two fixed-wing water bombers from Newfoundland and Labrador are responding to the fire alongside two of Nova Scotia’s helicopters and four of the province’s fixed-wing water bombers.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency issued a mandatory evacuation order for part of the rural area of Mooseland Road on Thursday, affecting an estimated 100 to 150 people.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials say local and provincial crews have been fighting the fire since Wednesday.

The province expects to give another update on the wildfire this afternoon.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices