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1 comment

  1. Dave
    July 19, 2026 at 11:54 am

    Get out
    Canada cant even support Canadians at this point

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Canada

Students of Montreal college to protest after provincial permit suspension

By Marieke Glorieux-Stryckman The Canadian Press
Posted July 19, 2026 11:52 am
1 min read
Fog hangs over the skyline of Montreal on Jan. 1, 2025. View image in full screen
Fog hangs over the skyline of Montreal on Jan. 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.
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Protesters are set to gather today in front of a private college in Montreal to protest its closure after its permit was not renewed by the Quebec government.

The Collège supérieur de Montréal is among four private colleges in the province that saw their permit suspended in recent weeks.

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Some students were weeks away from graduation when they learned they would not be able to complete their studies as planned.

For the many international students attending these colleges, the closures mean their immigration status as well as their graduation are now in limbo.

The Quebec education ministry would not give details on why it had not renewed the permits, but said it had communicated with students about alternative ways to finish their studies.

The provincial immigration ministry confirmed that international students will need to submit a new request in order to keep their status, but said the processing of their request would be adapted to the situation.

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