Talks underway for Indigenous-led public inquiry into systemic racism: N.B. minister

A New Brunswick cabinet minister says early talks have started on an Indigenous-led public inquiry into systemic racism.
Indigenous Affairs Minister Keith Chiasson says the Liberal government and First Nations leaders will meet in the coming months to further discuss the matter.
Chiasson says his government fully backs an inquiry but wasn’t able to confirm specifics or a timeline.
Sitansisk First Nation Chief Allan Polchies told reporters the scope of the inquiry will focus on the justice system.
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First Nations leaders in New Brunswick have been calling for an Indigenous-led independent public inquiry for the past six years.
In response, the previous Progressive Conservative government had established a broader anti-racism action plan that critics said lumped distinct Indigenous experiences with other racialized groups.
Indigenous lawyer Naiomi Metallic, an associate professor at Dalhousie University’s Schulich School of Law, says she was happily surprised to learn the government is moving ahead with long-standing calls for an inquiry.
“This is something that New Brunswickers should embrace. I think this is really important and will make the province stronger,” Metallic said in an interview.
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